SA will start taxing heated tobacco such as the ‘hubbly bubbly’

The government will start taxing heated tobacco products with immediate effect, and plans to start taxing electronic cigarettes next year as part of the so-called “sin taxes”.

This was disclosed in the 2020 Budget Review tabled by finance minister Tito Mboweni on Wednesday, in which smokers and drinkers were once again told that they would pay more for their vices.

Heated tobacco products produce aerosols that contain addictive substances and other chemicals, which are inhaled by users. It currently does not form part of the products that fall under excise duties.

The Budget Review said a new category would be introduced for heated tobacco products in the schedule for excise duties. It will be taxed at a rate of 75% of the cigarette excise rate with immediate effect.

“In line with the department of health policy, we will start taxing heated tobacco products, for example hubbly-bubblies,” Mboweni said in his budget speech on Wednesday.