National ‘Lunch in Dubai’ habit just one of the Samro issues new CEO has to tackle Music rights body’s Mark Rosin is realising just how ‘helluva hard’ it will be to fix its faults and rid it of baggage BL PREMIUM

The new CEO of SA’s music rights body, Mark Rosin, is coming to the end of his first month of a multimillion-rand two-year contract and is having to come to grips with the operational shortcomings and historical baggage of an organisation that represents more than 17,000 artists and publishers.

By owning the monopoly right in SA to issue the global identifiers for composers, authors, arrangers and publishers, and International Standard Musical Work Codes (ISWC) for musical works, the Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro) has held a powerful position in the local music industry since inception in 1961.