Labour court to rule on Telkom plan to cut 3,000 jobs

26 February 2020 - 17:54 Loni Prinsloo
The labour court is expected to deliver a ruling on Telkom’s plan to cut as much as 20% of its workforce on March 4, as the company seeks to reduce costs to cope with a weaker local economy.

The Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) approached the court, saying at a hearing on Wednesday that Telkom is rushing the process and has not considered alternatives to job cuts that could affect as many as 3,000 employees.

“Following the court hearing, the deadline for voluntary severance and early retirement packages has been extended to March 6,” Telkom said.

The former monopoly started the consultation process with labour unions in January after a declining performance in its fixed-voice business, which previously made up more than half of gross revenue. Its fixed-data unit is suffering because of a migration to mobile data, the Pretoria-based company said, adding that it is trying to achieve “organisational and operational efficiencies”.

SA’s economy is stuck in its longest downward spiral since 1945 as President Cyril Ramaphosa struggles to push through reforms needed to spur growth. Power cuts, delays in policy implementation, deteriorating public finances and the threat of SA losing its sole remaining investment-grade credit rating dragged business confidence down to the lowest level in 34 years in 2019.

The CWU says Telkom is rushing the process and has not considered alternatives to job cuts that could affect as many as 3,000 employees
