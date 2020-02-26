Grants for provinces and municipalities take a cut

Furthermore, proposed changes to the wage bill, once effected, will result in reductions to the provincial equitable share in the 2020/2021 adjustment budget. These reductions will be fully offset by the lower compensation spending by provinces as a result of the revised wage agreement.

Allocations to the human settlements sector are reduced by R14.6bn over the medium-term expenditure framework period, implying fewer subsidy houses, serviced sites, and related bulk and connector infrastructure. The municipal infrastructure grant is reduced by R2.8bn over the same period, slowing provision of infrastructure such as water and electricity connections to poor households.

The government has also shifted the emphasis of housing policy from building costly subsidised units to providing serviced sites where residents can invest in improvements, according to the budget documents. Funding for this purpose is ring-fenced in the informal settlement upgrading components of the human settlements development grant and urban settlements development grant. Other changes aim to improve the effectiveness of conditional grant spending.

The review emphasises the need to eliminate wastage. “The resulting collapse of basic functions like water reticulation, sewage treatment and safe roads in some parts of the country imposes hardships on communities and increases the cost of doing business.

“For public spending to achieve value for money, the fundamentals of governance need to be fixed at all levels. The 2020 budget protects the transfers that deliver the greatest value, while reducing those spent less effectively. Improving spending efficiency requires greater accountability from provinces and municipalities, especially to the residents who are entitled to these services. Over the period ahead, the national government will continue to fund provinces and municipalities, work with them to build capacity, and ensure that underperforming subnational governments face consequences.”

The 2020 budget includes funding to support pilot initiatives to improve municipal revenue collection. The Treasury will work with selected municipalities that have large outstanding debts to bulk suppliers, including Eskom, as a result of customer non-payment. Smart meters will be retrofitted in these municipalities to test whether revenue collections increase sufficiently to pay for the meters and recover associated costs. If so, further rollout of smart meters may be funded by borrowing against future revenue increases.

In his budget speech, finance minister Tito Mboweni said that while some of the cuts are good for the fiscus, “in many cases we are also making difficult and painful sacrifices. It is therefore important that we direct our constrained resources to areas that have a high social impact and have the largest economic multipliers”.

In the Budget Review, Treasury director-general Dondo Mogajane said expenditure cuts “will inevitably have negative consequences for the economy and social services. But these short‐term costs are necessary to put the country onto a more sustainable footing”.

