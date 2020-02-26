Government plans to slash public servant salaries in 2020

The government has pinned its hopes for fiscal consolidation on a bid to slash public servant salaries in 2020, a plan that has not yet been negotiated with trade unions.

Trade union federation Cosatu, which met government in the Public Sector Bargaining Chamber on the eve of the budget on Tuesday, has already responded with fury to the plan, calling it a “declaration of war”.

The cuts of R160.2bn to the public sector wage bill over the next three years envisage an immediate re-opening of the three-year wage agreement currently in force and a settlement of the prevailing consumer price index (CPI) minus 3% for 2020. This is a substantial reduction on what workers would have received on April 1 2020 which would, for most employees, have included a cost of living adjustment of CPI plus 0.5%, as well as notch increases of at least 1%.

The wage bill, which absorbs more than 35% of government spending, has been a major driver of rising expenditure, crowding out spending on goods and services and capital investment, which is important for economic growth. The budget review notes that civil servants salaries have grown by around 40% in real terms over the past 12 years, without equivalent increases in productivity.

Despite Cosatu’s pronouncements, Mboweni, speaking ahead of his budget speech, said he was confident that the government and unions would find each other.