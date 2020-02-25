Tito Mboweni urged to consider bitter impact of sugar tax

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has been urged to ditch the controversial sugar tax which was introduced in 2018 amid concerns that it will wipe out SA’s sugar industry.

The industry is reeling from the effects of the tax that has cost it R1.5bn since its implementation.

The cane growing sector alone has lost about 9,000 jobs in the first year. Industry stakeholders say this number is climbing, and thousands more have been lost in the sugar-milling and beverage industries.

“The impact of the sugar tax on poor, rural communities is absolutely devastating,” said Rex Talmage, the chair of the SA Cane Growers’ Association.

The local sugar industry generates about R14bn a year and is responsible for at least 350,000 jobs.

The government introduced a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages in April 2018 as part of its efforts to improve the health of South Africans, and to try to reduce the related costs for the public and private health care systems.

What the Treasury calls a health-promotion levy has been set at 2.1c for every gram of sugar per 100ml above a 4g threshold: the first 4g of sugar per 100ml are thus exempt from the levy.

The Treasury said it collected R3.4bn in the first year and expected to net R2.2bn more in 2019.

While the tax has been broadly welcomed by health experts and advocacy groups as a first step in the right direction, it has left many producers counting their losses. The situation is worsened by low international prices and changing consumption patterns. A drop in sales volumes and stiff competition from cheap imports, mainly from Brazil, have also hurt producers.

Talmage said the industry rejects “the reckless and heartless call of lobby groups such as HEALA (Healthy Living Alliance) to increase the sugar tax further and expand it to other products. The people who run these organisations clearly do not understand the hardships that so many rural people face.”