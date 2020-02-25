DA to provide more evidence in support of motion to remove Mkhwebane
But party’s chief whip Natasha Mazzone’s withdrawal of initial proposal to oust the public protector means a delay in the matter being assessed
25 February 2020 - 20:14
The process of establishing an independent panel of experts to assess whether there is a prima facie case to be made for the removal of public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has been delayed slightly.
The delay has been caused by the withdrawal of the motion by DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone proposing that proceedings be started to remove Mkhwebane from office. Mazzone submitted a new motion on Friday.
