National Lobby group formed to put pressure on Compensation Fund Newly constituted Injured Workers Action Group is appealing to the government and the Compensation Fund to resolve non-payment of claims BL PREMIUM

Frustration over the non-payment of claims by the crisis-hit Compensation Fund has prompted all affected stakeholders, including medical practitioners, to launch the Injured Workers Action Group (IWAG).

The lobby group is appealing to the government and the fund to come up with a swift solution to the crisis.