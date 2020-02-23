National Deputy judge president Goliath is ‘ready to take on Hlophe’ BL PREMIUM

Western Cape High Court deputy judge president Patricia Goliath did not show up for the meeting that will determine if she or judge president John Hlophe will face an impeachment inquiry — but her lawyers insist there was nothing untoward about her non-appearance.

The Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC’s) conduct committee has been tasked by its chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, to “consider whether it should recommend to the commission that the complaints be investigated and reported on by a tribunal”.