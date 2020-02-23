Deputy judge president Goliath is ‘ready to take on Hlophe’
23 February 2020 - 17:12
Western Cape High Court deputy judge president Patricia Goliath did not show up for the meeting that will determine if she or judge president John Hlophe will face an impeachment inquiry — but her lawyers insist there was nothing untoward about her non-appearance.
The Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC’s) conduct committee has been tasked by its chair, deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, to “consider whether it should recommend to the commission that the complaints be investigated and reported on by a tribunal”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now