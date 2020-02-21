Eskom extends power cuts to Sunday

Power utility Eskom said on Friday stage two load-shedding had been extended until 6am on Sunday morning, after the breakdown of two additional units.

While the three broken generation units that prompted load-shedding from Thursday are expected to return to service on Friday, load-shedding needed to be extended to replenish reserves for next week.

Eskom also said the system remains unpredictable and constrained, and there was a chance of increased load-shedding over the next 18 months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za