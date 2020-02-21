Deputy judge president Goliath opts to skip JSC hearing
The meeting is set to determine the future of Patrica Goliath’s misconduct complaint against judge president John Hlophe
21 February 2020 - 16:39
Deputy judge president Patricia Goliath and her lawyers have decided not to attend the Judicial Service Commission’s (JSC) conduct committee that will decide on the future of her gross misconduct complaint against judge president John Hlophe — and his gross misconduct complaint against her.
Hlophe’s legal team, led by advocate Thabani Masuku, arrived to argue his case against Goliath, whom he accuses of making false claims of judicial interference, and verbal and physical assault with the aim of ousting him.
