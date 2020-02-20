National

Malema apologises to Ramaphosa for abuse claims

The EFF leader said he had already called the president to personally offer his apology

20 February 2020 - 20:42 Kgothatso Madisa
EFF leader Julius Malema at parliament. Picture ESA ALEXANDER
EFF leader Julius Malema at parliament. Picture ESA ALEXANDER

EFF leader Julius Malema has apologised to President Cyril Ramaphosa for saying in parliament that he had abused his late wife.

In a statement released on Thursday evening Malema said he had wanted to offer the apology in parliament but he was “drowned out” and had his mic switched off before he could relay the message to Ramaphosa.

Earlier in parliament, Ramaphosa offered Malema and his wife an apology over abuse allegations which were levelled against him by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo.

“Today, following President Ramaphosa’s apology to my wife and family, I stood in parliament to return the same hand to him, his departed wife, Nomazizi and his entire family. I was however, drowned down by ruling party benches without any protection from presiding officers,” Malema said.

“After a long discussion with my wife about the president’s apology, I have decided to pen down the apology that I should have communicated on the platform of the joint sitting of parliament where it belonged.”

Malema said he had already called Ramaphosa to offer his apology.

He said that he was provoked by Mamabolo’s repeated accusations but admitted that it was wrong for him to respond by also levelling accusations at Ramaphosa.

Malema said he had never laid a hand to his wife and that if anyone could present a shred of evidence to the contrary, he would immediately resign from parliament.

“If there should be evidence produced to dispute my claim, even as minute as a molecule, I will be prepared to resign as an MP and president of the EFF. This I will do before the matter can serve in a competent court of law,” Malema said.

He said that the use of a serious issue such as gender-based violence, which the country is grappling with as “countless” women are killed by men daily, was wrong and that he should have known better to not use it as a political tool.

“It was therefore in a desperate act of personal defence which I now regret because of how critical the matter of gender-based violence is for all of us as a country.

“I hope the president can accept my apology, together with his family, which I offer sincerely,” Malema said.

He also apologised to all South Africans who were offended by the engagement between him and Mamabolo.

A bad week for Julius Malema

Malema wants us to have pity on Zuma, saying he is too old to go to prison. The law does not make provision for pity or for age
News & Fox
17 hours ago

EDITORIAL: We deserve better than these point-scoring, insensitive boors

The airing of ugly allegations in parliament demeaned the realities of gender-based violence
Opinion
17 hours ago

Verbal brawl over abuse of wives by leaders prompts second EFF walkout

Both Malema and Ramaphosa lashed in responses to Sona over claims of mistreating their spouses
National
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Malema apologises to Ramaphosa for abuse claims
National
2.
Adam Habib’s future was forged in the fires of ...
National / Education
3.
Hlophe saga is casting a shadow over the ...
National
4.
Government unfairly subsidising Gautrain users, ...
National

Related Articles

NICOLE FRITZ: When parties choose parochial myopia over the big picture

Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON FERREIRA: Perhaps the only good thing that came out of Sona

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: Malema the unexpected victor as DA scores own goal on apartheid

Opinion / Editorials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.