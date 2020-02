Stage 2 load-shedding will begin at 9am on Thursday and continue to Saturday morning, with a high probability it will continue over the weekend.

Eskom said it had lost three additional units overnight and there was a need to replenish reserves for the coming week.

“Emergency reserves are currently being utilised to supplement the shortage in capacity,” Eskom said, adding it apologised for the short notice.

