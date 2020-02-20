Hlophe saga is casting a shadow over the judiciary, says justice Cameron
Problems aggravated by new allegations made by Western Cape's judge president and his deputy
20 February 2020 - 19:57
The judiciary has been under the cloud with Western Cape judge-president John Hlophe's misconduct charges for the past 12 years, and this situation has been made worse by new allegations against him by his deputy, Patricia Goliath.
“Judge president Hlophe was accused by two of my colleagues, now former colleagues, of coming to the court to try to throw a case in favour of then Mr [Jacob] Zuma, who was later elected as president, a terribly serious charge,” retired Constitutional Court justice Edwin Cameron told Business Day.
