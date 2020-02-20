National Dudu Myeni says she was a scapegoat at SAA Former SAA chair faces an application to have her declared a delinquent director who lost billions for the airline BL PREMIUM

Former SAA chair Dudu Myeni wants SA to know that she never did anything wrong. She was simply a scapegoat — targeted by the mass media and lying colleagues and under pressure from foreign powers. And she had to handle calls from then president Jacob Zuma quizzing her about her performance.

This was the crux of her opening statements on Thursday at her delinquency trial, having been accused of thwarting big deals for the failing airline during her tenure.