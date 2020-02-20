National Disastrous loan may cost the PIC R1.4bn Development comes at an inopportune time for new board and chair Reuel Khoza BL PREMIUM

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages R2-trillion in government employee pensions, could write off up to R1.4bn from a disastrous loan made to a private-equity firm started by two Americans, the latest ill-fated investment by the fund in the midst of restoring its image.

The write-off follows a successful application by four parties, including the PIC’s biggest client, the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), to have Africa-focused private group Musa Group liquidated in the high court in Johannesburg earlier in February.