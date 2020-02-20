Disastrous loan may cost the PIC R1.4bn
Development comes at an inopportune time for new board and chair Reuel Khoza
20 February 2020 - 05:10
The Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which manages R2-trillion in government employee pensions, could write off up to R1.4bn from a disastrous loan made to a private-equity firm started by two Americans, the latest ill-fated investment by the fund in the midst of restoring its image.
The write-off follows a successful application by four parties, including the PIC’s biggest client, the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF), to have Africa-focused private group Musa Group liquidated in the high court in Johannesburg earlier in February.
