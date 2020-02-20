Comment on apartheid tantamount to treason, says Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned suggestions by the FW de Klerk Foundation that apartheid was not a crime against humanity, saying such utterances are tantamount to treason.

FW de Klerk, apartheid SA’s last leader, controversially expressed the same view as his foundation in an interview with the SABC recently, suggesting that apartheid was not a grand-scale crime and cannot be compared to genocide.

Earlier this week, the FW de Klerk Foundation retracted its controversial statement and also apologised on behalf of the former president, following widespread condemnation.

During the state of the nation address (Sona) last week, the EFF called for De Klerk to be ejected from the National Assembly chamber, calling him a murderer.

Replying to the Sona debate on Thursday, Ramaphosa said apartheid was immoral from its conception and “so devastating in its execution that there no South African today that it is not touched by its legacy ... I would even go as far as to say to deny this is treasonous”.

Gender-based violence

Ramaphosa also expressed concern about the politicisation and trivialisation of gender-based violence (GBV), by MPs during Tuesday’s raucous and ill-tempered session.

At the heart of the clash was an allegation by ANC MP Boy Mamabolo that EFF president Julius Malema had abused his wife, Mantwa. Malema dismissed the claims and later accused Ramaphosa of physically abusing his late former wife Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.

Ramaphosa said he was deeply saddened by the mention of his late wife and the manner in which the matter of GBV was dealt with during the Tuesday’s debate. Quoting a text message he received from a concerned citizen, Ramaphosa said “the mention of a person who has passed away in parliament [on Tuesday], was wrong. It was unfortunate and it was spine chilling”.

He said MPs should apologise to the nation.

Ramaphosa later also reprimanded Mamabolo for his actions, and apologised to Malema.

“When allegations were made against you I felt for Mantoa, your wife, because it was uncalled for. It was improper for it to be raised ... to politicise and trivialise such an important issue is uncalled for. I am father of daughters, a grandfather of granddaughters, a husband, a brother to a sister ... 50% of our cabinet is made up women, the majority of South Africans are women,” he said.

“We must serve these people and ensure we bring GBV to an end. We must have respect for the women in our country. We must, all of us, stand up as men and fight against GBV.”

At the end of Ramaphosa’s address, Malema tried to address the house, seemingly to apologise to Ramaphosa, but was prevented from doing so after ANC MPs raised points of order. The speaker eventually adjourned the session.

