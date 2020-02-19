National No legal proof Zuma has agreed to give Mkhwebane access to his tax details, says Sars boss BL PREMIUM

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has hit back at public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s claims that former President Jacob Zuma is supporting her demands for access to his tax records.

He said there is no real proof that the tweets she relies on as evidence of this assertion were even authored by Zuma himself.