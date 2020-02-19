Mine royalties can kick-start wealth fund, says Gwede Mantashe

Mineral resources and energy Gwede Mantashe says a proposed sovereign wealth fund can be funded using royalties the state receives from mining companies.

“The president spoke [of] the sovereign wealth fund and specialised units to fight crime. Many people asked the question, ‘Where will money come from?’ ... All the mines pay a royalty to the state and this can be used to start the [sovereign wealth fund],” Mantashe said during the debate on the state of the nation address (Sona) on Wednesday.

The state collected almost R8bn in royalties from mining houses in 2018. However, mining royalties, which are meant to develop communities, have not been spared from plunder with Corruption Watch previously highlighting that their management has been characterised by corruption and maladministration rendering the system mostly ineffective. ​

In his Sona last week, which was keenly watched by the markets and ratings agencies seeking clarity on policy and reform amid the crisis engulfing most of SA’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs), not least Eskom and SAA, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced measures to open the energy market, as well as plans to establish a sovereign wealth fund and a state bank.

The proposal to establish a sovereign wealth fund, a state-owned investment fund pooling the country’s reserves for investment so as to benefit the country’s economy and its citizens, raised eyebrows, not least because of SA’s weak economic growth and uncertain revenue.

There are also concerns that establishing such a fund before the corruption crisis is decisively dealt with will simply be opening up another avenue for those seeking to milk the state.

Mantashe said his department has already included a proposal on a sovereign wealth fund to be created through royalties from SA’s mineral resources in the Draft Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Bill, released for public comment in 2019.

Energy matters

Turning to energy matters, Mantashe said plans for emergency power procurement have been finalised and are awaiting approval by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa). He said the implementation of the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), the government’s long-term energy plan, is now awaiting the nod from the regulator.

“This will also enable opening bid windows for renewable energy power procurement and support further investment in the sector,” said Mantashe, who has been accused of dragging his feet on opening a new bid window for renewable energy, which is crucial in the drive to address the electricity supply gap.

Eskom, the troubled power utility seen as the biggest risk to SA’s finances, has been struggling to keep the lights on, which has prompted the government to explore other avenues to generate more power.

Eskom is unable to reliably meet any peak electricity demand above 31,000MW. According to the power utility, SA faces at least two years of potential load-shedding.

Mantashe said the IRP 2019 provides for additional capacity of 2,000MW of emergency power; 1,500MW from coal; 2,500MW from hydropower; 6,000MW from photovoltaic power; 14,400MW from wind power; 2,088MW from storage; and 3,000MW from gas.

In December, the department released a request for information on power projects that can deliver power to the grid in the shortest possible time on a least-cost basis.

Mantashe said 481 responses have been received, which include energy supply options and demand side management options for gas, liquid fuels, coal, renewables, storage and nuclear.

“Preliminary analysis is that some proposals can bring power to the grid in less than 24 months. It also suggests that longer-term contracting is required to ensure prices do not negatively affect the current tariffs.”

phakathib@businesslive.co.za