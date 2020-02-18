Why pay more tax if you can secure comfortable retirement?

Why pay the taxman more than his fair share if you can boost your retirement savings and enjoy tax benefits to boot?

This is the argument for making the most of your tax deductions for contributions to a retirement fund and tax limits for a tax-free savings account before the end of February.

Both tax-free investment accounts and retirement annuities allow you to grow your savings tax free, meaning there is no tax on the interest, dividend, income or capital gains payable on the investment growth, says Jaco Prinsloo, a certified financial planner at Alexander Forbes.

But, he adds, the tax implications on contributions and withdrawals of the two are quite different.

Natalie Kiewitt, operations executive at PPS Investments, says both a retirement annuity fund and a tax-free investment account offer tax-efficient ways to save for your retirement.

Investors and advisers have raised concerns about the investment rules for retirement funds, which say you can only allocate 30% to offshore markets — the rest must be invested in the local share, bond or cash markets.

Recently, the local economy has been struggling and returns from local shares have been low.

In addition, some South Africans are concerned about ploughing more money into retirement savings as the possibility of retirement funds being obliged to invest in certain prescribed assets is being discussed by the ANC, says Prof Deborah Tickle, a tax lecturer at the University of Cape Town.

Though it is only an idea mooted by the ANC at this stage, with no further details available, if implemented prescribed assets could force retirement funds to invest a portion of their money in designated investments, which may include state-owned enterprises and other projects, with potential implications for returns.

But since it is not clear if this will come about or whether the limit on offshore investments will hamper future returns, you may still benefit from boosting your retirement savings with a tax-deductible contribution to a retirement annuity — or your employer-sponsored fund if it allows ad hoc contributions — before the end of February.

Your contributions to all your retirement funds are only tax deductible up to a point, though only high earners typically have enough to reach these maximums (see “how to calculate what you can deduct from tax” below).

If you are concerned about the possible introduction of prescribed assets on retirement funds, you can still enjoy a benefit by saving into a tax-free investment account, but you will not get a tax deduction for amounts you put in these accounts.

Kiewitt says while a tax-free investment account is not designed to be your sole source of retirement savings, it gives you an opportunity to boost your nest egg with a lump sum.