SA rallies behind Northern Cape farmers amid woeful government drought relief

Livestock farmer Hermanus Willemse ekes out a living from his small property outside Kenhardt, Northern Cape. He hasn’t seen a drop of rain since he started keeping sheep and goats three years ago.

“What’s happening to us now is exceptional,” he says.

In 2019, the Northern Cape region clocked its lowest average recorded rainfall since 1933. That came after an already devastating drought, now in its eighth year.

In this part of the world, wetter and drier periods usually alternate in cycles of seven to nine years, but the current drought was preceded by just two years of normal rainfall, says Willem Symington, head of disaster management at industry body Agri SA.

By the time this drought started, pasture and water reserves were already below their usual levels.

The impact has been devastating for farmers across the province, where about 70% of land is used for livestock. For generations, farmers here have kept mostly cattle and sheep, though some breed game too.

Symington, also vice-president of nonprofit farmers’ group Agri Northern Cape, says red meat production in the province has plummeted 50% since the drought began, causing devastating losses for farmers and knock-on effects in local communities.

But their plight has rallied South Africans countrywide to help, with donations of groceries, water, animal feed and even toiletries being driven in or sent by post.

Water warriors

Last weekend, the streets of the small town of Kenhardt were lined with locals in bakkies waiting for the SA Water Warriors, a volunteer group.