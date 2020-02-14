National

Wage agreement sacrosanct, not open for review, says union

The government agreed a three-year public sector wage deal with Nehawu in 2018 that runs until the end of March 2021

14 February 2020 - 16:16 Alexander Winning
Picture: SOWETAN/THULANI MBELE
Picture: SOWETAN/THULANI MBELE

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu), one of the country’s largest public-sector unions, said on Friday that current wage agreements are sacrosanct and not open for review.

Nehawu’s comments come after President Cyril Ramaphosa said the government is speaking to unions about measures to contain the public-sector wage bill.

The wage bill is a key worry for ratings agencies as it accounts for about a third of consolidated government expenditure.

Nehawu is one of the largest affiliates of union federation Cosatu that is in a ruling alliance with the ANC, so its comments carry weight in ANC circles.

“We note that the president stated that the government is engaged with unions on reducing spending ... These discussions are not collective bargaining engagements on the salaries and conditions of service — we would never allow the undermining of this,” Nehawu’s statement read. “The current wage agreements are sacrosanct and not open for review.” 

The government agreed a three-year, public-sector wage deal in 2018 that runs until the end of March 2021. Nehawu says it hasn’t yet received a mandate from its members about how to negotiate over salaries from April 2021.

Fitch Ratings said on Friday that it does not expect finance minister Tito Mboweni to make clear commitments on reducing the public-sector wage bill in his budget speech later this month.

Reuters 

Public-service unions vow to fight proposals to freeze increases

The state spends about R600bn on public-sector wages, but unions say they will not be the fall-guys for government’s shortfalls and state capture
National
1 week ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Tito Mboweni has a plan but it relies on the patriotism of public servants

Finance minister wants to extract R50bn a year in savings from the public sector wage bill
National
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa pledges to remove Eskom obstacles
National
2.
Government plans to set up sovereign wealth fund
National
3.
READ IN FULL: State of the nation address 2020
National
4.
SACP welcomes plan to set up sovereign wealth fund
National

Related Articles

PODCAST | Economic news of the week: Sona 2020

Economy

Government plans to set up sovereign wealth fund

National

Mining gets a golden boost in December, but caution remains

Economy

Don’t panic, government tells exporters after US trade decision

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.