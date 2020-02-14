BMW to build school for 1,600 children in Ga-Rankuwa

BMW SA will spend R113m building and equipping a new school in Ga-Rankuwa, home to workers at its Rosslyn vehicle assembly plant near Tshwane.

The school will cater for 1,600 children from foundation phase, through primary education and all the way to matric. It will be built on the site of a derelict school, which will be demolished.

BMW says construction will begin in 2021.

The German-owned carmaker already offers employees’ children a pre-primary, early learning centre, as well as graduate and training programmes for staff. MD Tim Abbott says the new school “plugs the gap” in plans to offer lifelong learning.

The derelict school site belongs to the Gauteng department of education (GDE). However, while BMW says it will “collaborate” with the department, the company wants an independent education partner to run the new school.

GDE township schools have a chequered education record.

BMW spokesperson Alex Parker says: “We want to ensure that the school offers an outstanding quality of education.”

Consequently, the company is looking for “a partner with an established record of running schools that offer the best possible education”.

He added that BMW will retain an oversight role at the school.

The school will not be restricted to the children of BMW workers and will be open to other children in the community. Parker said fees will be benchmarked to other schools in the area and linked to average incomes in the neighbourhood the school will serve.

