National

BMW to build school for 1,600 children in Ga-Rankuwa

BMW SA says building will start in 2021 and it will partner with an independent education partner to run the school

14 February 2020 - 12:01 David Furlonger
The BMW Rosslyn assembly plant. Picture: BMW GROUP SA
The BMW Rosslyn assembly plant. Picture: BMW GROUP SA

BMW SA will spend R113m building and equipping a new school in Ga-Rankuwa, home to workers at its Rosslyn vehicle assembly plant near Tshwane.

The school will cater for 1,600 children from foundation phase, through primary education and all the way to matric. It will be built on the site of a derelict school, which will be demolished.

BMW says construction will begin in 2021.

The German-owned carmaker already offers employees’ children a pre-primary, early learning centre, as well as graduate and training programmes for staff. MD Tim Abbott says the new school “plugs the gap” in plans to offer lifelong learning.

The derelict school site belongs to the Gauteng department of education (GDE). However, while BMW says it will “collaborate” with the department, the company wants an independent education partner to run the new school.

GDE township schools have a chequered education record.

BMW spokesperson Alex Parker says: “We want to ensure that the school offers an outstanding quality of education.”

Consequently, the company is looking for “a partner with an established record of running schools that offer the best possible education”.

He added that BMW will retain an oversight role at the school.

The school will not be restricted to the children of BMW workers and will be open to other children in the community. Parker said fees will be benchmarked to other schools in the area and linked to average incomes in the neighbourhood the school will serve.

furlongerd@businesslive.co.za

Tshwane automotive investment zone will create an initial 6,700 jobs

Existing and new suppliers expected to flock to the special economic zone
Economy
3 months ago

Why transformation in the car industry is good for business

The wise and consider intervention of the Automotive Industry Transformation Fund comes at a critical time
Opinion
3 months ago

Eskom’s unreliable electricity supply is hurting production, says VW SA boss

Thomas Schaefer says production at the VW Uitenhage plant had also been hampered by a ‘go slow’ at Transnet
Economy
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa pledges to remove Eskom obstacles
National
2.
Government plans to set up sovereign wealth fund
National
3.
READ IN FULL: State of the nation address 2020
National
4.
BMW to build school for 1,600 children in ...
National

Related Articles

Gauteng weighs incentives as it unveils two more special economic zones

Economy

How the automotive industry helps keep SA’s wheels turning

Life / Motoring

Ambitious plans for mega ‘car city’ in Tshwane

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.