New measures to support distressed sectors including sugar and steel

President Cyril Ramaphosa says a new sugar master plan will be finalised within the next six weeks while a steel master plan will be in place within the coming six months.

The sugar and steel sectors are some of the many distressed sectors in SA.

The local sugar industry generates an income of about R14bn a year and is responsible for at least 350,000 jobs.

SA sugar producers have previously warned that the sector was on the verge of collapse and suggested that tariffs needed to be increased against cheaper imports from countries such as Brazil.

In his state of the nation address on Thursday, Ramaphosa also said government will within two weeks set a new poultry import tariff adjustment to support the local industry.