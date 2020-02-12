Zuma to attend Sona, says parliament

Former president Jacob Zuma, who has been too ill to attend his criminal trial or to give testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture, will attend the state of the nation address (Sona) on Thursday.

The announcement that the former president will attend the event was made from parliament’s verified Twitter account on Wednesday morning.

Former presidents Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe will also attend President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fourth Sona, it was also announced on the Twitter account.

Ramaphosa is set to address the nation on Thursday evening.

Zuma’s attendance is controversial as a warrant of arrest was issued by the high court after he did not appear for his corruption case last Tuesday.

The warrant was issued after the court had discussed an allegedly dubious sick note, and the judge ruled that the former president’s legal team had not done enough to show why he had not arrived.

The warrant was stayed, meaning it will not be enforced until May 6 when Zuma is supposed to appear in court for the resumption of his trial.

The former president stands accused of receiving bribes from his former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik, in exchange for interventions and assistance in aid of Shaik’s business interests.

He could also not appear at the commission of inquiry chaired by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo in January as a result of being ill.

