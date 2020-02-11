National Regulator wants tighter monitoring for accountants CEO Bernard Agulhas wants powers to give Irba oversight over accountants BL PREMIUM

The regulatory body for auditors has proposed to finance minister Tito Mboweni the extension of its powers to give it oversight over accountants.

If adopted, this is likely to result in much tighter monitoring and oversight of accountants, who fall under a number of professional bodies. Chartered accountants would continue to fall under the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica).