Supplier development builds future strategic advantage

Supplier development, she points out, is a way to build future strategic advantage and, when coupled with stronger industry networks and a long-term view on supporting the successful growth of small suppliers, the result is future competitive advantage and a better future for all.

Established in 2018, the Absa Business Supplier Development Awards showcase best practice by acknowledging organisations with successful supplier development programmes that are making a positive impact beyond simple scorecard compliance. The awards celebrate companies that have committed themselves to building inclusive, transformed and thriving supply chains.

Past award winners include Distell (the 2019 overall winner); Massmart (the 2018 overall winner); SA Breweries; Property Point, a Growth Point initiative; Accenture; Exxaro Resources; Macsteel; Hatch Africa; Sappi SA; and Reapo SA.

Read more about the 2019 winners here.

A recent event held in Sandton, Johannesburg, celebrated the 2019 award winners and put the spotlight on how organisations are using supplier development to secure the country’s future as well as highlighting the opportunities inherent in the journey.

The discussion focused on three areas: how to future-proof supplier development, including new products and solutions in the supply chain; how to widen the net of opportunity through expanded ecosystems; and how cost savings and efficiencies can bring suppliers closer to corporates, allowing for improved integration, mutual understanding and process re-engineering.

Future-proofing

Rather than regarding BEE legislation as a box-ticking exercise, those organisations with winning supplier development programmes understand that they need to undertake the journey responsibly and use supplier development to ensure their organisations are ultimately more resilient and better positioned for the future. The reality is that the future of suppliers becomes irrelevant unless corporates themselves are sustainable.

Most corporates are risk averse and prefer to avoid dealing with small and unknown suppliers. However, given an economy under pressure, one of the few ways to change the current trajectory is to grow small businesses. The economy is unlikely to grow if it’s only large and established businesses that pick up contracts.

Though most organisations don’t share industry trends with their suppliers, there is value in co-creating with suppliers and together finding better ways of working.