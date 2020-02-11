National Busisiwe Mkhwebane usurped my powers, says Ramaphosa This time the fight is over horse racing and her ordering the president to create a committee to set up oversight of the sport BL PREMIUM

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane tried to usurp President Cyril Ramaphosa’s powers and those of parliament — by ordering the establishment of a new independent body to regulate the horse racing industry.

Ramaphosa and presidency director-general Cassius Lubisi have gone to court to overturn yet another of Mkhwebane’s findings on the commercialisation of the horse racing industry — which they argue repeats the disastrous mistakes of her invalidated Reserve Bank report.