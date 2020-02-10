Where are South Africans buying second citizenships?

Wealthy South Africans are increasingly taking up foreign citizenship by investment offers as an easy path to a second foreign passport.

What is citizenship by investment?

The usual grounds for acquiring citizenship are birth in a country, descent from a citizen parent, marriage to a citizen, or naturalisation. Citizenship-by-investment offers an alternative, if you are unable to gain a second passport through the traditional routes.

While residence is granted to investors and wealthy individuals in most countries, currently the handful of countries that offer a direct route to citizenship based on investment include Grenada, Antigua and Barbuda, Cyprus, Dominica, Grenada, Malta, Cyprus, St. Kitts and Nevis.

Countries such as Australia, Portugal, the UK and the US offer a route to citizenship following a reasonable period of residence.

“The key to finding the right solution is to assess whether the opportunity matches your personal lifestyle and business goals, and those of your family. The service around the process should ideally be all-encompassing, covering logistical and administrative tasks such as opening bank accounts, tax advice, property selection and management, your residency application and most importantly your budget,” says Rissik.

Grenada citizenship and the E-2 US visa

Grenada’s Citizenship-by-Investment programme doesn't require you to live in or visit the country to apply. Grenada offers visa-free access to China, and has a citizenship-by-investment programme and an E-2 Investor Visa Treaty with the US.

Grenadian citizenship applicants have two investment options:

National Transformation Fund (NTF) donation option: A minimum non-refundable contribution to the NTF of $150,000 (R2.25m) for a single applicant and $200,000 (about R3.01m) for a family of up to four members; and

real estate option: a minimum of $220,000 (about R3.3m) as a co-owner in qualified real estate to acquire property from a government real-estate project.

Malta and Cyprus Individual Investors programme

The Malta Residence and Visa Programme (MRVP) offers non-Maltese persons the possibility of acquiring an EU residence card that offers visa-free travel access to 182 countries including the UK and US.

Minimum requirements include:

investment in government bonds of €250,000 (about R4.1m) retained for at least five years;

non-refundable government contribution of €30,000 (about R494.6k); and

property purchase of €320,000 (about R5.27m) or a property lease of €12,000 (about R197.8k) a year

Cyprus offers a fast route to EU citizenship, well-suited to families and, once granted, citizenship is valid for life and can be passed down for generations.

The main requirement for Cyprus is the purchase of new immovable property of a total market value of at least €300,000 (about R4.94m) plus VAT. The applicant must provide supporting evidence of a secured annual income of at least €30,000 derived from abroad. This income must increase by €5,000 (about R82.4k) for the spouse and every additional child and €8,000 (131.8k) for any dependant parent.

US EB-5 Investment Visa

The EB-5 Investor Visa offers a fast, robust routes to permanent US residency. This programme includes immediate family and offers the right to residency in all states.