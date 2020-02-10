Crisis-hit Post Office suspends new CEO Lindiwe Kwele
Postal service said to be worse off since it took over payment of some social grants
10 February 2020 - 05:10
The SA Post Office has suspended its CEO, Lindiwe Kwele, after just four months into the job as the state-owned entity struggles to pull itself out of a crisis that saw it lose more than R1bn in the last financial year.
The Post Office is one of several state-owned entities that has had to rely on government bailouts to stay afloat.
