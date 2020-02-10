National Crisis-hit Post Office suspends new CEO Lindiwe Kwele Postal service said to be worse off since it took over payment of some social grants BL PREMIUM

The SA Post Office has suspended its CEO, Lindiwe Kwele, after just four months into the job as the state-owned entity struggles to pull itself out of a crisis that saw it lose more than R1bn in the last financial year.

The Post Office is one of several state-owned entities that has had to rely on government bailouts to stay afloat.