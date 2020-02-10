National Court leaves Eskom to plug revenue hole Judge dismisses utility’s urgent application for a tariff hike of nearly 17% in the next two years BL PREMIUM

Eskom’s bid to have the courts overrule the country’s energy regulator has been dealt its first blow as its urgent application for a tariff hike of nearly 17% in the next two years was dismissed on Monday.

Judge Jody Kollapen dismissed Eskom’s application for interim relief, which the utility wanted in order to stave off the financial crisis it said the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) had exposed it and the country to as a whole.