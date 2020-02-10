Court leaves Eskom to plug revenue hole
Judge dismisses utility’s urgent application for a tariff hike of nearly 17% in the next two years
10 February 2020 - 14:30
UPDATED 10 February 2020 - 23:07
Eskom’s bid to have the courts overrule the country’s energy regulator has been dealt its first blow as its urgent application for a tariff hike of nearly 17% in the next two years was dismissed on Monday.
Judge Jody Kollapen dismissed Eskom’s application for interim relief, which the utility wanted in order to stave off the financial crisis it said the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) had exposed it and the country to as a whole.
