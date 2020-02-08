National

NPA to drop ‘rogue unit’ charges

Based on evidence, there are no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution says NPA

08 February 2020 - 21:46 Matthew Savides
Ivan Pillay. Picture: TISO BLACKSTAR
Ivan Pillay. Picture: TISO BLACKSTAR

Charges are to be formally dropped in the case against former Sars employees in the so-called “rogue unit” case.

The announcement was made by the National Prosecuting Authority on Friday night.

“The National Director of Public Prosecutions, Adv Shamila Batohi, has decided to withdraw charges against Ivan Pillay, Andries Janse Van Rensburg and Johan Van Loggerenberg. The NDPP has informed relevant prosecutors and the lawyers representing the accused of this decision,” said NPA spokesperson Bulelwa Makeke.

The trio faced various charges, including that they had set up an illegal unit within Sars - which was dubbed the “rogue unit” - to spy on taxpayers.

Pillay and Van Loggerenberg has also been charged with contravention of the Prevention and Combatting of Corrupt Activities Act.

“This matter has since been the subject of protracted litigation and communication between the defence and the NPA.

“Following the defence submitting representations to the NDPP in support of a request to have the decision to prosecute reviewed, the NDPP appointed a review panel to consider the matter, and to provide her with an opinion and recommendations ,” the statement read.

Makeke said the panel had submitted its report and handed it over to Batohi.

“After a careful assessment of the evidence and other relevant material, the unanimous conclusion of the panel in respect of all counts, is that there are no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution. The panel recommends that all charges against the accused be withdrawn.

“The NDPP agrees with the panel that there are no reasonable prospects of a successful prosecution in this matter.

“As a result, the NDPP has decided that charges against all the accused will be withdrawn,” said Makeke.

Tito Mboweni supports ‘intrusive’ investigating unit at Sars

This is in line with a finding of the Nugent commission of inquiry into the tax authority
National
2 months ago

ROB ROSE: Busi bungles the basics on Ivan Pillay

A childhood friend of former Sars deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay can’t believe that Busisiwe Mkhwebane can get the simplest of facts so wrong
Opinion
6 months ago

Court reserves judgment in Gordhan Sars unit application

Minister must wait to hear if public protector’s report on ‘rogue unit’ is suspended
National
6 months ago

Most read

1.
NPA to drop ‘rogue unit’ charges
National
2.
SA to increase tariffs on poultry imports from ...
National
3.
The government wants to interfere with business ...
National
4.
Endangered pangolin identified as possible link ...
World

Related Articles

Investigative journalists join the Ramaphosa vs Mkhwebane fray

National

Mkhwebane lacked jurisdiction to probe party donations, argues advocate

National

NEWS ANALYSIS: Snowed-under Zondo seeks to narrow graft inquiry only to ...

National

Mkhwebane takes aim at Ramaphosa’s ‘bid for special treatment’

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.