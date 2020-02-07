National

Government does not agree with SAA’s route cuts, says Ramaphosa

The president wants to discuss the matter with the business rescue practitioners

07 February 2020 - 18:28 KGAUGELO MASWENENG
President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Friday that he does not agree with the decision to cancel several local and international SAA routes from the end of the month.

Ramaphosa was addressing the media before flying to Addis Ababa for the Africa Union summit. He is expected to take over the chairmanship of the organisation at the summit.

“The minister [of public enterprises, Pravin Gordhan] is going to be making a statement this afternoon about the recent announcement about the business rescue practitioners. We are not in agreement with what the business rescue practitioners have come up with ... that those domestic flights should be cancelled,” said Ramaphosa. 

“We want to find out what the rationale is. We want to have a discussion with them because SAA is not only a great symbol for the country but also an economic enabler.”

The embattled airline — currently in business rescue — announced on Thursday through the practitioners that it would not offer any services from Johannesburg to Durban, East London and Port Elizabeth from February 29.

