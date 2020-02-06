National

High court orders ailing SA Express to undergo business rescue

The cash-strapped airline has failed to settle its debt of R11m to global logistics firm Ziegler SA

06 February 2020 - 12:35 LUYOLO MKENTANE
SA Express. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GETTY IMAGES/BRIAN BAHR
SA Express. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/GETTY IMAGES/BRIAN BAHR

Cash-strapped carrier SA Express has become the second state-owned airline to go under business rescue following an order of the high court on Thursday.

South Gauteng high court judge EF Dippenaar ruled that the airline be placed under business rescue for failing to settle its debt of R11m to global logistics firm Ziegler SA.

In September 2019, SA Express received a government bailout of R300m to ease its operational and financial challenges. In 2018 it was granted a R1.2bn guarantee that the airline reportedly said was swallowed by historic debt.

Following the judgment, SA Express said it had instructed its attorneys to apply for leave to appeal the ruling.

SA Express services several smaller regional routes as a feeder to SAA, which was placed under business rescue in November, following a liquidity crisis.

The SA Express contract with Ziegler was an agreement to provide a range of services, including cargo management, customs clearing and inventory, and supply chain management.

The airline, however, has argued that there was no need to place it under business rescue because the contract with Ziegler, which was signed by former CEO Inathi Ntshanga in 2017, was irregularly obtained and had raised red flags when reviewed by new management.

Dippenaar ruled on Thursday that “SA Express is placed under supervision ... and business rescue proceedings [must] commence”. 

Daniel Terblanche and Phalani Mkhombo are appointed as the join interim business practitioners of SA Express,” the judgment read.

SA Express spokesperson Mpho Majatladi said the court “went over and above what it was required and granted orders not sought by the applicant”. 

“The court has also not made any order on whether the matter was urgent or not, in circumstances when the urgency was specifically opposed. The company has instructed its attorneys to apply for leave to appeal, which leave will be filed as soon as it is considered and settled by senior counsel.”

mkentanel@businesslive.co.za

SAA job cuts to be fast-tracked

Business rescue practitioners say retrenchments are now under consideration but the airline cannot afford the mandatory 60-day consultation process
National
23 hours ago

DBSA’s Paul Currie on that SAA loan: ‘this is not a bailout’

The Development Bank of Southern Africa stunned the market with the news that it is to lend SAA R3.5bn. We asked chief investment officer Paul Currie ...
Money & Investing
8 hours ago

CAROL PATON: SAA decision shows up the Treasury as not so treasured by the ANC’s hundred

The party’s economic elite has lost its hold and this has deep implications for the 1994 compact
Opinion
2 days ago

Most read

1.
High court orders ailing SA Express to undergo ...
National
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Cosatu proposal targets social, ...
National / Labour
3.
Investigative journalists join the Ramaphosa vs ...
National
4.
Strikes cost workers R266m in 2018, says labour ...
National / Labour

Related Articles

SA Express challenges creditor’s bid to place it in business rescue

National

SA Express rescue plan fails as losses widen significantly

National

Bailout of R300m will be more than enough, says SA Express

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.