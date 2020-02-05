National Transnet seeks growth through expanding into rest of Africa SA’s rail company plans to refurbish lines and add rolling stock and locomotives to Zimbabwe, Zambia and the DRC BL PREMIUM

Transnet, SA’s state-owned rail, port and pipeline utility, is vying for the opportunity to refurbish railways and rolling stock in Zimbabwe, Zambia and eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as part of its push into the continent.

Its wholly owned subsidiary, Transnet International Holdings, headed by CEO Petrus Fusi, is working on a five-year agreement signed in December with the railways in Ghana to refurbish a line and to provide rolling stock to move bauxite, the raw ingredient to make aluminium. Transnet sent a team of engineers to Ghana in January and another in February.