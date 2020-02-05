National Cosatu R250bn bailout plan for Eskom gathers speed The Government Employees Pension Fund may be a viable option for making Eskom work again BL PREMIUM

A proposal from union federation Cosatu to use R250bn of pension money managed by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) to pay down Eskom’s debt in return for a range of undertakings by the government was under urgent discussion at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on Wednesday.

Part of the deal would include that no worker at Eskom would lose their job and that the state-owned power utility would not be privatised.