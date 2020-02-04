Mkhwebane lacked jurisdiction to probe party donations, argues advocate
Public protector, dogged by controversy, battles it out with the country's president in the high court
04 February 2020 - 19:28
Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s competence was once again brought into question as the battle between the public protector and President Cyril Ramaphosa escalated in the high court on Tuesday.
Ramaphosa asked the high court in Pretoria to review and set aside the report and remedial action based on Mkhwebane’s investigation into whether he deliberately misled parliament over a R500,000 donation.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.