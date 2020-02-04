National Mkhwebane lacked jurisdiction to probe party donations, argues advocate Public protector, dogged by controversy, battles it out with the country's president in the high court BL PREMIUM

Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s competence was once again brought into question as the battle between the public protector and President Cyril Ramaphosa escalated in the high court on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa asked the high court in Pretoria to review and set aside the report and remedial action based on Mkhwebane’s investigation into whether he deliberately misled parliament over a R500,000 donation.