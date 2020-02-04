Gwede Mantashe outlines vision for SA’s future electricity market
Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says there is an urgent need for power production outside Eskom to close energy gap
04 February 2020 - 00:18
The broad strokes of a future electricity market, which could include a new state-owned company to "back up" Eskom and which will free up regulations for companies and municipalities to generate their own energy, was outlined by mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Monday.
Speaking at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, where SA’s security of energy supply is a dominant concern of investors, Mantashe said the government is working to close the energy supply gap.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.