National Gwede Mantashe outlines vision for SA's future electricity market Mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe says there is an urgent need for power production outside Eskom to close energy gap

The broad strokes of a future electricity market, which could include a new state-owned company to "back up" Eskom and which will free up regulations for companies and municipalities to generate their own energy, was outlined by mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe on Monday.

Speaking at the Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town, where SA’s security of energy supply is a dominant concern of investors, Mantashe said the government is working to close the energy supply gap.