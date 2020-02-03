National Lotteries Commission appoints audit firm to investigate graft allegations

The board of the embattled National Lotteries Commission (NLC) has appointed an audit firm to conduct an independent investigation into allegations of corruption which have rocked the organisation.

NLC chair Alfred Nevhutanda said on Monday that the board had resolved to appoint audit firm SekelaXabiso to lead an investigation into allegations of improper use of funds raised by the organisation and intended for charitable causes.

The commission, which is tasked with regulating lotteries and the distribution of funds to good causes, has faced constant allegations of corruption in recent years. Some parliamentarians have called for its proactive fund, which amounts to about R140m annually, to be investigated.

The commission was empowered to grant funding to worthy causes without the need for applications through a 2015 amendment to its enabling act. This was to address the need by organisations for funding when they did not have the ability to submit formal applications.

Many of the projects funded through the proactive fund are infrastructure projects, including schools and early childhood development facilities.