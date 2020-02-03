National

Fuel prices to fall slightly in February on lower crude prices

The outbreak of the coronavirus in China has reduced economic activity in that country, resulting in lower oil prices

03 February 2020 - 17:59 Staff Writer
Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI
Picture: SYDNEY SESHIBEDI

The price of 93 and 95 octane petrol is to fall by 13c/l on Wednesday, the energy department said on Monday.

Both grades of diesel will go down by 5c/l.

“The average international product prices for petrol decreased, while that of diesel and illuminating paraffin increased during the period under review,” the central energy fund said in a statement.

However, as the rand appreciated against the dollar between December 27 2019 and January 30 2020, the wholesale and retail prices for illuminating paraffin will fall by 3c/l and 4c/l, respectively.

The price of liquid petroleum gas will be cut by 1c/kg.

The outbreak of the coronavirus in China has reduced economic activity in that country. This has resulted in a drop in international oil prices in late January and early February, while the rand has weakened substantially along with other emerging-market currencies due to the same crisis.

It therefore remains to be seen how things work out in the next review period, beginning on January 31, to guide fuel-price changes at the end of February.

Worries about lower demand in China keep dragging oil down

Brent and US West Texas Intermediate crude fall for a fourth consecutive week after airlines cancel flights
Markets
10 hours ago

Fuel prices to drop in February, says AA

The price of 95 Octane petrol is expected to drop 13c a litre next month
Life
4 days ago

Producer prices tick up in December

For the whole of 2019, factory gate prices averaged their lowest levels in four years
Economy
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Fuel prices to fall slightly in February on lower ...
National
2.
SA farmers can benefit from Zimbabwe lifting ban ...
National
3.
No need to evacuate SA citizens due to ...
National
4.
Experimental HIV vaccine tested in SA doesn’t work
National / Health

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.