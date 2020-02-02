National

Stage 2 load-shedding to continue until Thursday

02 February 2020 - 18:17 Odwa Mjo
UPDATED 02 February 2020 - 23:07
Electricity pylons are seen at an Eskom coal-burning power station near Sasolburg. Picture: REUTERS/SIPHIWE SIBEKO
South Africans will have to brace for more hours in the dark as the country’s power utility says load-shedding will continue until Thursday.

Eskom resumed load-shedding at stage 2 last Thursday, citing system constraints and the need to fill up emergency reserves. The power utility that supplies about 95% of SA’s electricity said on Sunday rotational load-shedding will continue from 9am on Monday until Thursday morning.

“While rotational load-shedding is unavoidable, in an effort to minimise the impact on traffic, we will endeavour to provide a break from 6am to 9am each day in the week, when possible,” it said in a statement on Sunday night. 

The power utility  said earlier that progress had been made in replenishing water and diesel reserves.

“We regret that load-shedding has a negative impact on SA. Critical maintenance is being done to units on planned outages as well as some of those on unplanned outages to ensure [a] timely return to service,” Eskom said.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said interruptions to electricity supply could continue in the medium term as the power utility carries out maintenance at its ailing power stations, Business Day reported on Friday.

He said the maintenance could lead to longer power outages and limited generating capacity.

mjoo@businesslive.co.za

