Stage 2 load-shedding to continue until Monday

South Africans will have to brace for more hours in the dark as the country’s power utility says load-shedding will continue until Monday morning.

Eskom resumed load-shedding at stage 2 on Thursday, citing system constraints and the need to fill up emergency reserves. The power utility that supplies about 95% of SA’s electricity said on Sunday progress has been made in replenishing water and diesel reserves, which are crucial in limiting the likelihood of load-shedding during the week.

“We regret that load-shedding has a negative impact on SA. Critical maintenance is being done to units on planned outages as well as some of those on unplanned outages to ensure [a] timely return to service,” Eskom said.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter said interruptions to electricity supply could continue in the medium term as the power utility carries out maintenance plans at its ailing power stations, Business Day reported on Friday.

He said the maintenance could lead to longer power outages and limited generating capacity.

