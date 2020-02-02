First coronavirus fatality outside China spurs fear of global contagion

Coronavirus, which has claimed hundreds of lives in China, has hit the Philippines, which reported its first death on Sunday, spurring fear of spreading contagion.

The coronavirus death toll had climbed to more than 300 with more than 14,000 people infected by Sunday. The virus which caused an outbreak of respiratory illness was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

With the number of cases rising daily, some countries have restricted entry to travellers from China as more cases outside the country emerge. The travel restrictions have started to have a financial impact on tourist destinations that are reliant on the inflow of Chinese tourists including hotels, casinos and luxury stores, Bloomberg reports.

The Philippines department of health confirmed on Sunday that its first victim, who came from Wuhan, died at a hospital in Manila after developing severe pneumonia, Reuters reports. Since the outbreak gained momentum last month, cases have been reported in the US, Russia, Japan and Europe.

The DA on Sunday called for a debate of national importance on the coronavirus so that health minister Zweli Mkhize could address parliament on how his department is preparing to deal with the virus should it come to SA. The DA said Mkhize should be accompanied by international relations and co-operation minister Naledi Pandor to assure South Africans that adequate measures have been put in place, including border control. One suspected case of the coronavirus was reported in Botswana on Friday.