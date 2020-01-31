National

Ramaphosa appoints deputy public protector

Opposition parties did not support her appointment, which was recommended by the National Assembly

31 January 2020 - 10:33 Linda Ensor
SA parliament. Picture: GCIS
SA parliament. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the recommendation of the National Assembly and appointed advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as deputy public protector.

Her seven-year term of office will start on February 1. Her appointment follows the expiry in December of the term of office of her predecessor advocate Kevin Malunga.

The recommendation by the National Assembly to Ramaphosa to appoint Gcaleka was opposed by several opposition parties. However, ANC MP Hishaam Mohamed argued that Gcaleka’s extensive legal and investigative experience would be invaluable for the public protector’s office.

Gcaleka is a former special adviser in the ministries of the finance and home affairs when Malusi Gigaba was minister.

Gcaleka was one of two candidates flagged as questionable by Corruption Watch, but ANC MPs said she had satisfactorily addressed all the issues raised by the NGO during her interview.

She previously served as senior state advocate and senior deputy director of public prosecutions in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). She was previously the national chair of the Society of State Advocates of SA and is a member of the Black Lawyers Association.

ensorl@businesslive.co.za

Deputy public protector nominee Kholeka Gcaleka approved by National Assembly

Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka was approved despite strong objections by several opposition parties
National
1 month ago

MPs recommend new deputy public protector despite concerns

The ANC majority on justice committee overrules opposition parties’ objections to Kholeka Gcaleka despite Corruption Watch warning
National
2 months ago

MPs grill candidates vying for deputy public protector role

The pasts of the three candidates interviewed by parliament’s justice committee came under the spotlight
National
2 months ago

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa appoints deputy public protector
National
2.
SA to step up surveillance for novel coronavirus
National / Health
3.
Load shedding until Monday morning, says Eskom
Economy
4.
Two coal producers look to help the state with ...
National

Related Articles

Eight candidates to be interviewed for deputy public protector post

National

Robert McBride throws his hat in the ring for deputy protector post

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.