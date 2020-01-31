Ramaphosa appoints deputy public protector

President Cyril Ramaphosa has accepted the recommendation of the National Assembly and appointed advocate Kholeka Gcaleka as deputy public protector.

Her seven-year term of office will start on February 1. Her appointment follows the expiry in December of the term of office of her predecessor advocate Kevin Malunga.

The recommendation by the National Assembly to Ramaphosa to appoint Gcaleka was opposed by several opposition parties. However, ANC MP Hishaam Mohamed argued that Gcaleka’s extensive legal and investigative experience would be invaluable for the public protector’s office.

Gcaleka is a former special adviser in the ministries of the finance and home affairs when Malusi Gigaba was minister.

Gcaleka was one of two candidates flagged as questionable by Corruption Watch, but ANC MPs said she had satisfactorily addressed all the issues raised by the NGO during her interview.

She previously served as senior state advocate and senior deputy director of public prosecutions in the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). She was previously the national chair of the Society of State Advocates of SA and is a member of the Black Lawyers Association.

