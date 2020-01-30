SA tourism will be hit by measures to contain deadly virus
With 93,000 Chinese visitors to SA in 2018, restrictions on China’s outbound travellers is sure to hurt for a while
30 January 2020 - 05:10
China’s ban on outbound tour groups to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus is a major blow to SA’s tourism sector at a time when the industry is starting to get back on its feet, local officials said on Wednesday.
Tourism is regarded as one of the “holy grail sectors” with the potential to pull SA out of its economic malaise.
