Cyber-criminals use Grammy nominees to target South Africans

Using the name or songs of American artist Billie Eilish, cyber-criminals launched more than 184,000 malware attacks on thousands of South Africans during 2019, the cyber-security company Kaspersky has found.

Kaspersky analysed the names and songs of all the Grammy-nominated artists and detected more than 30,000 malicious files globally. “The names of Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift and Post Malone were used most,” the company said in a statement.

The 18-year-old Eilish secured four awards at the ceremony on Sunday, becoming the youngest solo artist to win album of the year. The security firm said there is a clear link between a rise in popularity and malicious activity.

“The teenage singer became hugely popular in 2019, and the number of users who downloaded malicious files with her name has risen almost 10-fold compared to 2018,” Kaspersky said. Specifically in SA, only 205 people were targeted with malware disguised as an Eilish song in 2018; that number jumped to 15,354 in 2019.

Cyber-criminals are known to exploit trends or popular individuals to target users. “Music, alongside TV shows, is one of the most popular types of entertainment and, as a result, an attractive means to spread malware,” Kaspersky said.