National

Limpopo auctioneer nabbed for violating foot and mouth ban

The sale of animals has been banned due to the outbreak of the disease, which the auctioneer allegedly knew

29 January 2020 - 15:43 Tanisha Heiberg
Picture: DAILY DISPATCH
An auctioneer had been arrested on suspicion of violating a ban on selling animals from an area affected by foot and mouth disease in Limpopo, the agricultural department said on Wednesday.

The viral disease, which causes lesions and lameness in cattle and sheep, was detected for a second time in November after a previous outbreak in January last year.

The latest outbreak prompted a suspension of live auctions in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and North West and saw neighbouring countries eSwatini and Zimbabwe suspend animal imports.

“The outbreak of foot and mouth disease (FMD) in Limpopo has had a devastating effect on the economy of the country as a whole,” said agriculture, land reform and rural development minister Thoko Didiza in a statement.

The suspect, whose case is postponed for further investigation until March 23, is alleged to have knowingly received and sold cloven-hoofed animals from the affected area.

FMD does not affect people but poses a threat to cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, goats and sheep.

Reuters

