Barbara Hogan still haunted by document that led to arrest of Neil Aggett

Struggle stalwart and ANC member Barbara Hogan said on Wednesday the she is still haunted by a list of her “close comrades” she compiled that resulted in the arrest and subsequent death of Neil Aggett.

Aggett, a trade unionist who was championing black workers’ rights, was arrested after his name was found on the list, which ended up in the hands of security branch police. Aggett was interrogated and allegedly tortured during his 70-day incarceration. He was found hanging in his police cell at the then John Vorster Square police station in Johannesburg.

The security branch said he had committed suicide, a claim his family and comrades strongly denies.

Taking the stand at the high court in Johannesburg, Hogan explained how Aggett, who was not a member of the ANC, ended up on the list. Hogan believed the security branch had intercepted a mailbox she had opened at Illovo, Johannesburg, to communicate with the ANC in Botswana. The mail was usually transported by a courier who had a duplicate key for the mailbox.