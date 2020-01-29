National

Barbara Hogan still haunted by document that led to arrest of Neil Aggett

A list of her close acquaintances meant for the ANC in exile ended up in the hands of the security branch of the apartheid police

29 January 2020 - 17:25 NALEDI SHANGE
Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

Struggle stalwart and ANC member Barbara Hogan said on Wednesday the she is still haunted by a list of her “close comrades” she compiled that resulted in the arrest and subsequent death of Neil Aggett.

Aggett, a trade unionist who was championing black workers’ rights, was arrested after his name was found on the list, which ended up in the hands of security branch police. Aggett was interrogated and allegedly tortured during his 70-day incarceration. He was found hanging in his police cell at the then John Vorster Square police station in Johannesburg.

The security branch said he had committed suicide, a claim his family and comrades strongly denies.

Taking the stand at the high court in Johannesburg, Hogan explained how Aggett, who was not a member of the ANC, ended up on the list. Hogan believed the security branch had intercepted a mailbox she had opened at Illovo, Johannesburg, to communicate with the ANC in Botswana. The mail was usually transported by a courier who had a duplicate key for the mailbox.

Heeding her fears, she sought the assistance of Robert Adams, a contact in the ANC’s armed wing Umkhonto we Sizwe, to get help leaving the country. Adams had told her that his superiors were concerned about the leaked communication network between Hogan and the Botswana network and wanted her to write a report on what she knew.

She wrote the report, detailing her concerns but did not put any names in it.

The ANC, she was told, had shared concerns about the safety of the people that Hogan had interacted with as she had raised concerns of being followed by at least six security branch police vehicles everywhere she went for days on end.

Adams forwarded a request by the ANC for her to write another report detailing the names of all the people she had interacted with, so that they could be protected. “I asked if that report would be encoded. He said no, the report would be out of the country within hours. They needed the report urgently because they were concerned about certain people,” said Hogan.

Hogan said she wrote the report, naming all the people the security branch police may know of. Not all of them were ANC members. “It’s still something I wish I had never written because of the consequences it had,” said Hogan.

Former minister of public enterprises and struggle stalwart Barbara Hogan (centre) at the inquest into the death of Neil Aggett on Wednesday January 29 2020. Picture: NALEDI SHANGE
Former minister of public enterprises and struggle stalwart Barbara Hogan (centre) at the inquest into the death of Neil Aggett on Wednesday January 29 2020. Picture: NALEDI SHANGE

This list, which Hogan believed was heading to ANC operatives in Mozambique, somehow reached the security branch, where  officers arrested several people on the list, including Aggett.

Hogan said she could not recall how she met Aggett but she was friends with his girlfriend, Dr Elizabeth Floyd.

“I must have met him in the course of my friendship with Gavin Anderson. Gavin knew Neil,” said Hogan. Anderson was also an anti-apartheid activist involved with the unions, while Aggett and Floyd were doctors involved in the Industrial Aid Society.

Hogan told the court that in her interactions with Aggett they had held tactical and strategic discussions particularly about union federation Cosatu, which she said was, at that time, taking an anti-ANC stance. “I never disclosed to Aggett that I was a member of the ANC,” said Hogan, because Aggett had shown resistance to joining any political party.

Police cell patrols did not take place the night Neil Aggett died, inquest hears

An officer working at the police station where he was detained testified that is was ‘impossible’ police didn’t notice anything that night
National
2 days ago

My brother died from torture, says Neil Aggett’s sister

Jill Burger tells inquest the activist doctor was accidentally killed and did not commit suicide
National
6 days ago

LETTER: Neil Aggett was an SA hero

The inquest into the activist’s death should bring recognition of his role in our country’s liberation
Opinion
1 week ago

Dockets of Aggett’s 1982 inquest were destroyed, says investigator

Wits University provides more than 3,000 pages of records but hundreds of documents are missing
National
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Barbara Hogan still haunted by document that led ...
National
2.
ANC lekgotla to focus on economic growth and ...
National
3.
Limpopo auctioneer nabbed for violating foot and ...
National
4.
SA cautions against review of preferential access ...
National

Related Articles

TONY LEON: Looking on the bright side of life is tough when we are more ...

Opinion / Columnists

NATASHA MARRIAN: Like father, like son

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.