ANC lekgotla to focus on economic growth and investment

The bi-annual planning meeting of the country’s executive will focus on economic growth and what needs to be done to build a capable and ethical state.

The cabinet lekgotla, which started on Wednesday and will conclude on Thursday, takes place ahead of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s fourth state of the nation address (sona) that will be delivered later in February.

The meeting also comes a little more than a week after the governing ANC held its own lekgotla at which problems with state-owned enterprises (SOEs) dominated discussions.

SA’s SOEs face severe challenges, most significantly the woes faced by cash-strapped power utility Eskom, and airline SAA — the latter being in business rescue.

Minister in the presidency for planning, monitoring and evaluation Jackson Mthembu said on Wednesday that the meeting will focus on what needs to be done to build a capable and ethical state, in line with the ANC’s priorities for 2020.

He said the question has to be answered as to where the gaps are in SOEs, as well as in the three spheres of government. He said the second important area that will be discussed is the country’s economic growth and investment.