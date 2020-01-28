National Patrice Motsepe apologises for ‘Africa loves Trump’ comments at Davos briefing The billionaire regrets speaking on behalf of other Africans when telling Trump that ‘Africa loves him’ BL PREMIUM

Patrice Motsepe apologised on Tuesday for glowing comments made to US President Donald Trump at the recent World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.

At a media briefing soon after meeting the US president with other business people, the SA billionaire businessman wished Trump well, saying the whole African continent loves him and the US.